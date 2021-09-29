Jordan opens main crossing with Syria in boost for economies

Jordan fully opened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday, aiming to bolster economies in the two countries after a push by Arab states to reintegrate a country they shunned during its decade-long civil war.

Although the Jaber crossing has been partially open since 2018 after the Syrian government drove rebels from the south, trade has yet to recover to its $1 billion a year pre-war level.

Syria, which blames western sanctions for its economic woes, hopes wider business links with its southern neighbour will help it recover from the war and attract much-needed foreign currency.

"The aim of these understandings is to boost trade exchange between the two countries to achieve the interests of every party," Jordan's minister of industry and trade, Maha Al Ali, told state-owned Al Mamlaka television.

Read more Jordan to resume flights to Syria

Officials in Jordan, a close US ally, and Lebanon have urged Washington to ease sanctions on Syria to facilitate trade.

Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt, another close US ally, this month reached an agreement for Egyptian natural gas to be sent to Lebanon via Syria through a pipeline built about 20 years ago in an Arab co-operation project.

Arab states cut ties with Syria during the civil war, which the UN estimates has claimed more than 350,000 lives.

Syrians cross the Syria-Jordan border near the town of Nasib. AFP

Jordanian officials said a visiting trade delegation from Syria, led by economy, trade, agriculture, water and electricity ministers, would discuss lifting tariff barriers.

Before the conflict in Syria, the Nasib-Jaber crossing was a transit route for hundreds of lorries a day transporting goods between Europe and Turkey and the Gulf.

Amman hopes cross-border trade and renewed transport links will help to boost its debt-ridden economy, badly hit last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordanian businessmen have lobbied the government to ask the US to ease restrictions on imports from Syria.

Syria’s only operating frontier crossing has been with Lebanon, and in recent years Iraq after the reopening of the Qaim crossing in 2019.