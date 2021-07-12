Jordan sedition trial: defendants issued prison sentences

A 2008 photo of Bassem Awadallah, then director of the Office of King Abdullah II of Jordan, attending a celebration to mark Independence Day, in Amman, Jordan. AP

A former top aide to the Jordanian king was found guilty of sedition on Monday and sentenced to 15 years in jail following what officials said was a plot to undermine the kingdom’s stability.

Bassem Awadallah, the former chief of the Royal Court and close advisor to King Abdullah, was sentenced by the State Security Court alongside Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, who received the same jail term, after security forces made a string of arrests in April.

Authorities said that the pair and 16 others had been working with foreign powers to undermine King Abdullah II and Jordan’s stability. During Ramadan, the king pardoned those accused of lesser crimes and suspected of being accomplices to the plot.

Awadallah and bin Zaid were handed 15-year sentences each, with hard labour for Awadallah. Bin Zaid was also found guilty of drug use and possession, Jordan’s state-run Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of sedition and incitement and Awadallah's lawyer says he will appeal the verdict before the Court of Cassation.

State security court hearings in Jordan are closed to the media and authorities did not reveal the specific accusations against Awadallah, but the pair were issued "written accusations" related to fomenting instability. All alleged conspirators were accused of seeking foreign assistance.

The hashtag "Awadallah The Traitor" circulated on social media in Arabic on the morning of the trial.

King Abdullah's half-brother, Prince Hamzah,who was initially implicated in the plot, was not arrested and the royal family said it resolved the issue internally.

The public rift within the monarchy was patched over when King Abdullah's uncle, Prince Hassan bin Talal, urged Prince Hamzah to cease communication with alleged conspirators and re-pledge his loyalty to the kingdom.

Days later, at Jordan's centenary on April 11, King Abdullah II appeared alongside Prince Hamzah at an event, in a public display of unity.

