Israeli police injure dozens of Palestinians in Jerusalem

At least 80 people were injured on Saturday in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police around Jerusalem, as Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque marked the holy night Laylat Al Qadr.

Medics treated people hit by rubber bullets, hurt by stun grenades, or beaten, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said, following international condemnation over a surge in violence in Jerusalem.



"Those injured include several children under 18, among them a one-year-old child and a paramedic," said the organisation.

The bangs of stun grenades reverberated at the edge of the Old City, where heavily armed police on foot and horseback chased young Palestinians away from Damascus Gate.

Those demonstrating responded by lighting fires in the street and hurling stones and plastic bottles at officers.

After a police lorry squirted foul-spraying liquid across the area, shopkeepers tried in vain to wash away the stench while in the Old City someone handed out masks to passers-by.

Police said riots had taken place and that they would "continue to act decisively against lawbreakers".



Damascus Gate has been hit by near-nightly protests during Ramadan, initially after Israeli authorities prevented people from gathering in the adjacent plaza. Although tensions temporarily eased after the barriers were removed, the situation has deteriorated significantly in recent days.

The latest unrest comes a night after clashes between Israeli security forces and worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

About 215 Palestinians and 18 police officers were injured across occupied East Jerusalem, in the worst night of violence in the city this Ramadan.

Israeli police said hundreds of people threw stones and other objects at officers at the mosque compound, where tens of thousands of worshippers had gathered.

The EU, Russia, UN and EU, which make up the Middle East Quartet, expressed deep concern over the violence.

"We call upon Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid measures that would further escalate the situation during this period of Muslim holy days," the Quartet said.

UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar expressed the country's "strong condemnation of the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque".

Gaza rulers Hamas have warned Israel over its actions in Jerusalem. In the early hours of Sunday, the Israeli military said a rocket had been fired from the coastal Palestinian enclave.

Prayers proceeded in relative calm at Al Aqsa on Saturday evening, the most sacred night during Ramadan.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli police closed the main highway into Jerusalem and said officers were removing passengers they suspected of wanting to stoke violence in the city. Some of those travelling to Al Aqsa abandoned their vehicles and began to walk.

Beyond the Old City, there were further confrontations between Palestinians and police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Protests have gathered pace there in recent weeks as dozens of residents have been served eviction orders, which could see Israeli settlers soon moving into their homes.

The supreme court could rule as early as Monday on whether to hear an appeal by the residents. Tensions in the city are expected to be high that day, as Israel celebrates its 1967 takeover of East Jerusalem.

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud