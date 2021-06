Pope Francis visits Iraq – in pictures

Pope Francis bids farewell before departing for Rome Pope Francis gestures as he boards a plane to depart for Rome, at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad. Reuters (Reuters)

Pope Francis touched down on Friday for a historic visit to Iraq where he will urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit.

The pope, who wore a face mask during the flight, kept it on as he descended the stairs to the tarmac and was greeted by two masked children in traditional dress. He was visibly limping in a sign his sciatica, which has flared and forced him to cancel events recently, was possibly bothering him.

He has a packed schedule during his four-day visit, meeting officials, Christians and the Iraqi people in the capital, the south and the north.

After spending Friday afternoon meeting officials at the Presidential Palace, he will spend the evening at the Lady of Salvation church – the site of a deadly terror attack in 2010.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraqis were eager to welcome Francis’ “message of peace and tolerance” and described the visit as a historic meeting between the “minaret and the bells”.

Among the highlights of the Pope's visit is a private meeting Saturday with the country's top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, a revered figure in Iraq and beyond.

Follow live coverage here

Mosul prepares for Pope Francis

Pope Francis holds interfaith meeting in Ur

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Iraq Pope An aerial photo shows the 6,000-year-old archaeological site of Ur amid preparations for Pope Francis' visit near Nasiriyah. AP Photo (Associated Press)

Pope Francis meets Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani

Pope Francis meeting top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani in the Iraqi shine city of Najaf. HO / Vatican News

Gifts for Pope Francis

Pope Francis at Lady of Salvation Church in Baghdad

Pope Francis at Iraqi Presidential Palace

Iraq prime minister greets Pope Francis in Baghdad

Pope Francis leaves Rome

Pope Francis will visit Ur

On Saturday, he will visit the historic site of Ur, which is thought to be where the patriarch Abraham was from.

Iraq prepares for Pope Francis

Christians across the country prepared for the Pope's arrival as roads were repaved, streets cleaned and greenery pruned before the big visit.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 IRAQ-RELIGION-CHRISTIANS-POPE Volunteers finalise preparations to recieve Pope Francis in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira) in the old city of Iraq's northern city of Mosul ahead of the pontiff's visit later in the week. AFP (AFP)

Papal visits to the Middle East

It's not the first papal visit to the region.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 LEBANON-POPE Pope Benedict XVI visits Bkerke, Lebanon in September 2012. AFP (AFP)

