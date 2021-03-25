Iraq capital taken over as Shiite militia marches in defiance of government

Black-clad, heavily armed Shiite militiamen fanned out across eastern Baghdad in defiance of an Iraqi government that has been struggling to rein in the influence of the Iran-backed paramilitaries.

Videos on social media showed dozens of members of the Raba Allah militia roaming the streets on Thursday morning in military pickup trucks and SUVs.

Some wore masks engraved with the group name and held rocket propelled grenades as well as rifles.

In a statement read by one of the militants, the group said it wanted to show solidarity with the Iraqi people who live under an “oppressive American occupation", describing the Iraqi government as “accomplice and agent.”

حركة ربـع الله في بيان رسمي تطالب



اقرار الموازنة وارجاع سعر صرف الدولار

عدم تسليم الموازنة الى البارزاني دون دفع مستحقات النفط والمعابر

تحذر عملاء امريكا والسعودية في العراق#خريط pic.twitter.com/tjZi7Ga1gu — MR.AMEER. Al Bayati (@ameer_bayati) March 25, 2021

Thursday’s move is a “threatening message to the American and his agents and to bring comfort and strength for the mujahedeen [holy warriors] in this beloved country”.

They also called on the government to approve the delayed budget in parliament and reconsider the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar, introduced by the government in December to cope with the acute economic crisis.

“All political parties in the government must be aware that we will not be silenced if the people’s demands, mainly in the southern provinces, are not met in the budget,” the statement said.

The government did not respond to a request for comment on the militia parade.

Raba Allah is one of more than a dozen small, lesser-known Shiite militias formed last year.

They are seen as new offshoots of a network of powerful Iran-allied militias that officially come under official Iraqi security services. In reality, most operate with little government oversight.

They are known for attempting to enforce specific religious strictures at a time when government authority is scattered and weak.

They are behind attacks on alcohol shops and parlours.

They are also accused of launching bombs and missile attacks on US assets in Iraq, seemingly in retaliation for the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, Iraq’s top militia leader, in a US drone strike last year.

Since taking office last May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi has struggled to contain Iran-backed militias.

In one incident, the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested 14 militiamen for planning a rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone, but they were released days later and the case against them dropped.

Mr Al Kadhimi, however, has taken small but important steps to restrict their moneymaking activities at airports, ports and through government payroll scams.

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

