Air strike kills at least five militants in northern Iraq

An air strike in northern Iraq has killed at least five militants, social media accounts linked to Iran-backed Shiite militias reported late on Sunday.

The air strike hit the militiamen in Kirkuk province, according to Sabreen news channel on Telegram, which is affiliated with Iran-backed Shiite militias.

It did not give details on when the air strike happened, but said it was carried out by US forces.

The US did not immediately issue a statement.

A security official in Baghdad confirmed the strike, but gave no further details.

The air strike came after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of Tehran-allied militias, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on US troops in northern Iraq and a rocket attack in Syria.

Iran's proxy groups have increased drone and drone attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria due to Washington's support of Israel in the Israel-Gaza war, which began after Hamas operatives killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in Israel on October 7.

The attacks against US forces have hit Ain Al Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad's international airport, and Harir airport in the northern city of Erbil, as well as bases inside Syria.

At least 62 US personnel have suffered minor injuries or traumatic brain injuries in the attacks, according to the Pentagon.

In retaliation, the US carried out three limited air strikes in Syria, but late last month it expanded these attacks to Iraq, killing at least nine militiamen.

Iraqi militia groups have vowed to increase their attacks.