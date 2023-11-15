Iraq’s Sunni political leaders discussing nominees for parliament speaker post

Prominent Iraqi Sunni political parties have held meetings to choose a replacement for Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi who was dismissed by the country’s top court over forgery charges, legislators told The National on Wednesday.

Mr Al Halbousi has been in a months-long legal battle with Sunni legislator Laith Al Dulaimi, who accused him of forging his signature on a resignation letter. The Supreme Federal Court also removed Mr Al Dulaimi as an MP.

Mr Al Halbousi, a powerful young Sunni politician, said he was surprised by the court's decision. He said he would seek clarification on the ruling.

His rivals, Al Hal Party and Azim Alliance, as well as his ally, the Siyyada Party, did not criticise the ruling.

“Al Hal Party welcomes the Federal Court ruling,” the party, which is led by Jamal Al Karbouli, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“The decision affirms that the judiciary is the safety valve in Iraq and the fundamental pillar relied upon to correct the deviations of officials from their duties as stipulated by the constitution and law,” it added.

It described the ruling as “the first step in correcting the course, setting limits on violations and preventing the abuse of power”.

Azim Alliance, which is led by Muthana Al Samaraie, considered the decision “a significant step towards reinforcing the principle of the constitutional statehood in Iraq, ensuring everyone's equal before law”.

“We call on everyone to respect and implement these decisions,” the statement added, emphasising the “necessity of continuing the political process in Iraq and achieving both security and political stability”.

For its part, tycoon Khamis Al Khanjar’s Siyyada Pary said it “respects the Iraqi judiciary decisions” and called for an “urgent meeting to discuss the next step”.

Since late Tuesday, these major parties have been trying to pick a nominee to replace Mr Al Halbousi, two Sunni legislators confirmed.

Three names are on the table, they said. These are Ziyad Al Janabi and Haybat Al Halbousi, linked to Mr Al Halbousi’s Taqadum Party, and Salim Al Essawi, who is with the Siyyada Party, they added.

Shortly after the ruling, the Taqadum Party called it a “flagrant violation to the constitution and clear political targeting”.

The party's ministers of planning, industry and culture will submit their resignation as will the MPs who sit on parliamentary committees, the statement added. The MPs will also boycott parliamentary sessions.

In addition, the party will boycott political meetings with other parties, it said.

As of Wednesday, no minister has submitted his resignation letter, according to Hisham Al Rikabi, adviser to the prime minister.

The ministers are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim, Minister of Industry and Minerals Kahlid Battal Najam and Minister of Culture Ahmed Al Badrani.

Mr Al Halbousi, a former governor of Anbar province, was elected as the country's parliament speaker for a second term in January 2022.

He established the Progress Party, or Taqadum in Arabic, which won the majority of Sunni votes in the October 2021 national elections, taking 37 seats in the 329-seat legislative body.

Mr Al Halbousi’s removal is unlikely to have repercussions on the country’s political process, Hadi Jalo Marie, chairman of the Political Decision think tank in Baghdad, told The National.

“It is an internal Sunni-Sunni strife so the impacts will be limited,” Mr Marie said. “I don’t think his removal from parliament, or the political process, will lead to a big problem in the country,” he added.

“Other Sunni political parties are allies and the majority of them welcomed the decision so for sure they will agree on a new nominee for the post,” he said.

The immediate effect, he said, will be on Taqadum, which “is built on the symbolism of Al Halbousi and that it could be disintegrated and we could see some of its nominees join other Sunni parties”.