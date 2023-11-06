Iraqi PM visits Tehran on first stop of regional tour to discuss Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has arrived in Tehran, the first stop in a regional tour to discuss the Israel-Gaza war.

Mr Al Sudani’s tour will include a “number of brotherly and friendly countries”, his adviser Husham Al Rikabi said.

“It is part of Iraq’s efforts to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people,” Mr Al Rikabi said, without giving more details about the countries the Prime Minister is visiting.

More than 9,500 people have been killed in Israel's bombardment of the densely populated enclave since the October 7 Hamas attack.

Mr Al Sudani met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Baghdad on Sunday evening, with the American official warning that his country would take every step necessary to protect its troops in Iraq and Syria from attacks by Iran-backed Shiite militias.

“I made very clear that attacks or threats coming from militias that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable, and we will take every necessary step to protect our people,” Mr Blinken told reporters accompanying him after the meeting, according to AFP.

The State Department said he urged Mr Al Sudani to "hold accountable those responsible for continuing attacks on US personnel in Iraq and fulfil Iraq’s commitments to protect all installations hosting US personnel at the invitation of the Iraqi government”.

“Secretary Blinken made clear that the US will defend its interests and personnel,” it said.

Days after Hamas fighters killed more than 1,400 people in Israel on October 7, Iraqi Shiite militias resumed attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria.

Dozens of drone and missile attacks have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of Iran-allied groups, due to Washington's support for Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets were the Ain Al Asad base in Anbar province, a military site near Baghdad's international airport, and Harir airbase, in the northern city of Erbil.

Attacks have also been launched against US bases in Syria, with militias also recently claiming responsibility for hitting Israeli targets in the Dead Sea region.