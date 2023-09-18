Turkish strike kills four PKK members in northern Iraq, officials say

A Turkish drone strike has killed at least four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Sunday, authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region have said.

The PKK has been waging a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades and the conflict has repeatedly spilt across the border into northern Iraq.

"A senior official from the Kurdistan Workers' Party and three fighters were killed when a Turkish army drone targeted their vehicle in the Jal Mir region on Mount Sinjar," Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism services said in a statement.

The Turkish army rarely comments on its strikes in Iraq but routinely conducts military operations against PKK rear bases in autonomous Kurdistan as well as Sinjar district.

Ankara and its western allies classify the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Sinjar, the heartland of the Yazidi minority, is also home to a local Yazidi movement affiliated with the PKK called the Sinjar Resistance Units.

On Sunday, the units confirmed the death of "three of our comrades" after a drone strike, which they attributed to Turkey, targeted their vehicle.

Ankara has set up dozens of military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past 25 years to fight against the group.

At the end of last month, seven PKK members were killed in northern Iraq in two drone strikes that coincided with a visit by Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Iraq.

The federal authorities and the Kurdistan Regional Government have been accused of tolerating Turkey's military activities to preserve their close economic ties, although statements from Baghdad occasionally condemn Turkey's violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the impact of strikes on civilians.

Last summer, strikes attributed to Ankara on a tourist resort in northern Iraq killed nine people, mainly holidaymakers from the country's south. Turkey denied any responsibility and accused the PKK of the attack.