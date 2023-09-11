Iraq arrests three Saudi citizens suspected of possession of drugs

Three Saudi citizens have been arrested in Baghdad on charges related to drugs possession, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official told The National on Monday.

They were arrested in the eastern neighbourhood of Baladiyat, the official said, without giving further details.

This is the first time Saudi nationals have been arrested on drugs-related charges in Iraq.

READ MORE UK and Iraq agree to battle terrorism and drug trafficking

Thousands of Gulf nationals have crossed the borders since Iraq eased visa restrictions earlier this year when it hosted the football Gulf Cup to bolster ties and trade with its neighbours.

Drug smuggling and consumption has been on the rise in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, turning the country from a mere corridor for drug smuggling to neighbouring countries into a major hub.

Security and health officials have blamed what they describe as weak governments, widespread corruption among security forces, porous borders and a lack of co-operation between government agencies.

Captagon has become the second most widely used drug in Iraq, according to the Health Ministry, overtaking tramadol, heroin, and hashish in popularity and lagging behind only crystal methamphetamine, the use of which has skyrocketed in southern Iraq.

Last month, Iraqi Interior Minister Lt Gen Abdul Amir Al Shammari said Captagon, crystal meth and hashish are smuggled into Iraq mainly from Iran and Syria. Iraq has also become a hub for smuggling to other countries, Mr Al Shammari told the Saudi news channel Al Arabiya.

“International networks that are connected to each other are running it,” he said.

“It is an open battle, and this issue will take long time given the huge interests and the benefits involved,” he added. “We are at the beginning of this battle, but we are moving forward with confidence and taking quick steps,” he said.

Iraqi security authorities announce the seizure of large quantities of drugs almost on a daily basis. They have also arrested several drug dealers in different parts of the country.

Security forces seized a factory being used to produce Captagon pills in July. The site was found in Al Muthana province, about 300 kilometres south of Baghdad, bordering Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.