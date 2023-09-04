Iraq's top court halts government order to return Kirkuk army building to KDP

Iraq’s top court has halted the planned handover of the Iraqi federal police headquarters in the northern province of Kirkuk to the Kurdish Democratic Party.

The proposed move had raised tensions in the city, which is home to a mixed population of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

Four protesters – reported to be Kurds – were shot dead in Kirkuk on Saturday, amid clashes between ethnic groups.

In a governorate that has seen decades of intercommunal conflict, the current dispute centres on a building in Kirkuk city that was once the headquarters for the KDP but which the Iraqi Army has used a base since 2017.

An Iraqi Supreme Court ruling on Sunday halted an order issued by Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of Iraq's armed forces to hand over the army building to the KDP on September 1.

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, of the KDP, described the court’s decision as a “farce” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Federal forces seized Kirkuk and surrounding oilfields in October 2017 after the KDP organised a referendum for Kurdish independence.

This referendum, which was opposed by international allies of the Kurdish regional government, including the US and the UK, would have annexed Kirkuk, wrapping the governorate into Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The KDP vacated its headquarters in the city at the time, and within weeks of the vote, federal Iraqi government forces had retaken control of the governorate, amid brief clashes.

The agreement to form the current government, under the leadership of Mr Al Sudani, included a provision for the return of the KDP to the province, which met opposition from some communities in Kirkuk.

A relative of Hossien Sabir, who was killed in the recent violence, receives mourners in Kirkuk city, northern Iraq. EPA

Last week, a group of local Arab residents closed the Kirkuk to Erbil highway in protest over the reopening of the KDP headquarters.

On Saturday, Kurdish protesters demanded the reopening of the road, sparking tensions with security forces.

Following Saturday's violence, Iraqi security forces were deployed to prevent further clashes.

Amir Shwani, Kirkuk police spokesman, said a curfew had been lifted and vehicles were moving normally in the city on Sunday.

But security forces had deployed additional troops on the streets to “prevent violence and protect civilians”, he added.

Kirkuk, which lies along the fault lines between the Kurdish autonomous region and areas controlled by Iraq's Shiite-dominated central government, has been the focus of some of the country's worst post-ISIS violence.