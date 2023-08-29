French soldier killed in Iraq anti-terrorism operation

A French soldier was killed in Iraq while his unit was backing Iraqi forces in an anti-terrorism operation, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.

The solider was named as Nicolas Mazier.

“It is with very deep emotion that the President of the Republic learned of the death of Sergeant Nicolas Mazier of Air Parachute Command No 10, killed yesterday in Iraq while his unit was supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorist operation,” a statement said.

The death was confirmed a week after another serviceman, French military trainer Nicolas Latourte, was killed during an exercise.

The soldier "lost his life while accomplishing his mission", Emmanuel Macron's office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.