Three PKK fighters killed in Iraq as Turkish Foreign Minister visits Erbil

Three members of a rebel group were killed in a Turkish air strike in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Thursday, as Ankara's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited for talks with senior Iraqi-Kurdish officials.

The attack was carried out on a vehicle of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

The PKK initially sought an independent Kurdish state, before changing its demands to call for an autonomous Kurdish region within Turkey.

Mr Fidan met Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government, and President Nechirvan Barzani, in Erbil.

They discussed regional security and energy exports during his two-day visit. It comes as Ankara pushes for Baghdad to label the PKK a terrorist organisation.

"A Turkish army drone struck a PKK vehicle, killing an official and two fighters," the Kurdish counter-terrorism services said of the attack in the Sidakan province, close to Erbil.

Read More Turkish Foreign Minister visits Iraq to discuss energy and security issues

Iraq's Kurdistan autonomous region has long been a target of Turkish air and ground operations against the PKK.

The conflict has killed about 40,000 people, many of them civilians.

The PKK has training camps and bases in Iraqi Kurdistan. It has been designated as a terrorist group by the US and EU.

Turkey has for years called for further action from authorities in Erbil and the federal government in Baghdad to stop PKK attacks.

However, Ankara says it frequently needs to resort to military action on Iraqi land to stop the PKK's insurgency.

The meeting between Mr Barzani and Mr Fidan was also attended by Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Talks included oil exports. Turkey stopped oil flows from Iraqi Kurdistan on March 25, after losing a long-standing arbitration case brought by Iraq's central government.

Bagdad considers exports from the region via Turkey's Ceyhan port to be illegal.

"We discussed a range of regional issues, including bilateral Iraq-Turkey relations and also with the Kurdistan Region, as well as the mechanism of exporting the Kurdistan region’s oil," Mr Barzani said in a joint press conference with Mr Fidan following the meeting.

The two sides did not say whether a deal on Iraq's northern oil exports was reached to resume crude flows through Turkey.