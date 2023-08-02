Iraq says work 'ongoing' with US over Iran gas payments

Baghdad has said it is in contact with Washington about some $10 billion it owes Tehran in gas payments.

“Work is continuing” with the US regarding payments to Iran, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Tuesday, telling reporters the debt Iraq owes to its neighbour has fallen to $9.2 billion.

A delegation from Iraq's Central Bank and the Trade Bank of Iraq went to Oman on Tuesday “to agree on a formula for transferring these funds to the Sultanate of Oman, in agreement with the US Treasury,” he said.

While Iraq heavily relies on Iran to supply electricity, amounting to a third of its energy needs, it cannot pay Iran directly because of US sanctions.

It has previously paid Iran through restricted Iraqi accounts, but requires US permission to do so.

Iran has pressured Iraq to obtain US permission to release the funds by cutting natural gas exports, damaging an already fragile power grid and increasing regular power blackouts during the summer.

In July, the US signed a waiver allowing Iraq to send the payments through foreign banks for the first time.

The 120-day waiver was issued with the hope of reducing Iranian influence on Baghdad.

“We thought it was important to get this money out of Iraq, because it is a source of leverage that Iran uses against its neighbour,” said State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller.

He said that the funds would be under the same restrictions as in Iraq, meaning they can only be used for humanitarian assistance.

A leading bloc in the Iraqi Parliament called last month for “swift action” to repay the debt to Iran.

The Co-ordination Framework called on the government “to contact the US side and urge the immediate unlocking of the unpaid bills related to Iranian gas imports.”

The bloc, which dominates the parliament with about 130 seats in the 329-member assembly, is close to Tehran.