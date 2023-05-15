Iraqis banned from dealing in US dollars

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has banned people from dealing in US dollars in the latest move by authorities to control a fluctuating black market exchange rate.

The surprise announcement on Sunday reflects an attempt to close the gap between the official exchange rate and that on the black market, which has fuelled high prices and caused anger.

“The dinar is the national currency in Iraq,” the ministry said. “Your commitment to transact in it instead of foreign currencies boosts the country’s sovereignty and economy.”

It said dealing in other currencies “is a violation that is punishable by law” and threatened to “hold accountable anyone who attempts to undermine the Iraqi dinar and the economy”.

The statement did not provide details on possible repercussions. Interior ministry officials refused to comment.

The Gulf War in 1991, followed by harsh UN-imposed economic sanctions and the US-led invasion in 2003, caused a substantial devaluation of the Iraqi dinar. As a result, Iraqis have turned to the US dollar. A wide range of dealings, from wholesale trading to retail purchases, are settled with it.

During the past six months, the Iraqi government has been attempting to stop a currency crisis that has led to an increase in the prices of goods, and brought protesters out on to the streets.

Since later November, the Iraqi dinar has experienced added volatility after the US's tightening of procedures for international transfers, with some blaming Washington for the dinar's problems.

The US has complained that the dollar is being funnelled to Iran, Syria and Lebanon through the foreign currency auction run by the Central Bank of Iraq. Iran and Syrian are under US sanctions.

Since then, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has applied strict measures on requests for international transactions from Iraq, rejecting many and delaying others, leading to an increased demand for the US dollar in Iraq.

It has also blacklisted several Iraqi banks suspected of money laundering and of carrying out suspicious transactions.

The Iraqi government blames the US for the dollar chaos. It has taken a series of unsuccessful measures to contain the public's anger.

Security forces raided Baghdad's biggest markets for the US dollar and arrested several traders, accusing them of manipulating the prices.

While the official exchange rate is fixed at 1,300 dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at about 1,470 on the black market on Sunday.