Project to restore Mosul’s Al Hadba Minaret enters new phase, says Unesco

The reconstruction of Mosul's Al Hadba Minaret, a landmark of Iraq's northern city demolished by ISIS, entered a new phase on Tuesday.

The work includes the important step of stabilising the 12th century steeple, said Unesco, the UN cultural agency.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have marked the beginning of another important step to rebuild Al Hadba Minaret,” Unesco said.

“This phase will ensure connection between the original bases and the new foundation, to make the minaret stable, while preserving its ancient remains.”

The Al Nuri Mosque minaret was destroyed by militants during the battle to recapture Mosul from ISIS in June 2017. It was one of the symbols of the city’s rich history and culture, much of which was lost during the four-year war.

Unesco launched its “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” initiative in early 2018 to rehabilitate the historic city after the declaration of victory over ISIS.

The initiative is aimed at recovering the city’s famous buildings and heritage sites, and also rebuilding schools.

The UAE donated $50 million to restore the Al Nuri complex, as well as two nearby churches, Al Saa’a and Al Tahera.

Built in 1172 by the Seljuk ruler Nur Al Din, Al Hadba Minaret was part of the religious complex that includes Al Nuri Mosque. It was 45 metres tall and decorated with ornamental brickwork.

The name “Al Hadba”, which means “the hunch­back” in Arabic, was not given to it until the 14th century, when the struc­ture's lean became noticeable.

For centuries, Al Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret have been one of the city’s best-known sights.

The minaret is also of great national significance and was printed on the country’s 10,000 dinar banknote.

Last month, the UAE-Unesco partnership launched the final reconstruction phase for Al Nuri complex, including Al Hadba Minaret.

Together with the Iraq's Culture Minister Ahmed Al Badrani, Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay laid a handful of the stones recovered from the ruins in 2017.

“I was waiting for this moment for a long time, to launch the final stage of Al Hadba Minaret”, Ms Azoulay said.

“We know what an important symbol … Al Hadba Minaret is for Mosul, for Iraq, for a city which suffered so much over the last years. It’s a symbol of Iraq's rich history and by rebuilding it, we are reviving this symbol.”

The reconstruction of Al Nuri Mosque and nearby Our Lady of the Hour Convent and Al Tahera Church is in its final phase. Work will be completed on the three sites by the end of this year, while Al Hadba Minaret will be finished in mid 2024, Unesco said.

Iraq is home to six Unesco-listed World Heritage Sites, among them the ancient city of Babylon, the site of several ancient empires under rulers such as Hammurabi and Nebuchadnezzar.

As Iraq's security situation has stabilised, the country has seen a resurgence of archaeological excavations, funding for restorations and foreign tourists.