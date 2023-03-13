Iraqi cabinet approves budget bill for 2023 to 2025

Iraq’s cabinet has approved a draft budget law for 2023 to 2025, which will now be referred to parliament for approval and possible amendment, the Prime Minister's office has said.

No details were given as to how the multi-year budget would be formulated but it would be a first for Iraq, which has typically passed one-year budgets, except in times of political deadlock.

Last year, the country's caretaker government failed to pass a budget for 2022 amid political wrangling, forcing the interim parliament, which has limited access to funds, to pass a $17 billion emergency package called the “Food Security and Development Bill”.

Iraqi law allows only reduced operational expenditure under caretaker governments, which delayed vital infrastructure spending at a time when oil prices hit record highs.

The emergency funds passed under the caretaker government of Mustafa Al Kadhimi were intended to meet some of the country's most pressing needs, which included a programme to subsidise food and improve electricity supply.

Since coming to office, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has made similar pledges to expand government spending and promised to hire another 100,000 graduates.

Government critics said this would only expand the operating expenses of the state without putting in place desperately needed infrastructure or creating sustainable jobs.

Iraq is Opec's second-largest oil producer and has benefitted from an increase in oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For months, officials have been hinting that a budget would be passed “soon”.

A new government was finally confirmed in October last year, with Mr Al Sudani saying that his government priority would be to pass the budget.