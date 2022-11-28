Stacks of recovered cash revealed by Iraq PM on TV only a fraction of stolen $2.5bn

Iraq has recovered less than 5 per cent of $2.5 billion embezzled from its tax authority, the country’s Prime Minister announced late on Sunday.

The scandal revealed last month, labelled the “heist of the century”, involved an amount of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (almost $2.5 billion) fraudulently paid to five companies by the General Commission of Taxes.

The money was paid through 247 cheques between September 9, 2021, and August 11, 2022, from the commission's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank.

A number of government officials and two businessmen have been arrested, and some of the money recovered.

"The competent authorities have been able to retrieve a first tranche amounting to 182.6 billion Iraqi dinars," Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said in a televised speech surrounded by piles of Iraqi and US banknotes stacked in packages.

All the money came from businessman Nour Jassim, 42, the chief executive of Al Qanit and Al Mubdioon companies, who was arrested last month, Mr Al Sudani said. He was arrested at Baghdad Airport as he was trying to leave the country on a private jet.

The businessman confessed that he had slightly more than $1 billion, Mr Al Sudani revealed.

In a compromise with the court, he was released on bail on condition of recovering the remaining funds within two weeks, the Prime Minister added.

"Arresting the thieves and those who aided them is very important," he said.

"But the most important thing is the return of the funds. What does it matter if so and so is in prison if the ($2.5 billion) is not in the state's coffers?"

The prime minister called on guilty parties to hand themselves in and return all the money. AFP

Another businessman, identified by the PM as Hussein Kawa Abdul Qadir, has been arrested by authorities in the self-ruled Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

"We call upon all the suspects subject to arrest warrants in this case to hand themselves in and hand back the stolen funds," the Prime Minister said.

Some Iraqis mocked Mr Mr Al Sudani's speech, described it as a farce and criticising him for the releasing the businessman.

"Releasing Nour on bail is a catastrophe in the fight against corruption," politician Youssif Al Kilabi said.

Bassim Khashan, another politician, said the speech was merely "a show" and condemned the release of the businessman, which he said was "only to sell properties that have been seized by the court in order that thieve kindly return some the money he stole from the state".

It is one of the country's biggest corruption-related scandals since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, and has provoked widespread ire in Iraq.

The oil-rich nation was ranked 157th out of 180 countries on the 2021 corruption index by the global watchdog Transparency International.

Mr Al Sudani, who took office late last month, has vowed to crack down on corruption but few expect any senior officials or political leaders to be held accountable.