Iraqi Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi to submit resignation amid deadlock

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi will submit his resignation on Wednesday, the legislative body's agenda shows.

It comes after nearly a year of political deadlock that followed a bitterly disputed election result and mounting violence.

The agenda, published by its media office, says politicians will vote on Mr Al Halbousi’s resignation.

At 41, he is one of the youngest leaders on Iraq's fragmented political scene. Mr Al Halbousi's Taqqadum party made significant gains in last October's election and his alliance with cleric and political leader Moqtada Al Sadr would have put him in a strong position in talks on forming a government.

But the process has repeatedly stalled after a coalition of mainly Iran-linked parties, the Co-ordination Framework, mounted legal challenges against Mr Al Sadr, whose coalition won significantly more seats than them.

Mr Al Sadr has since withdrawn his MPs from government formation in an act of protest, leaving Mr Al Halbousi and the Kurdish Democratic Party — which was also aligned to Mr Al Sadr — to find new allies.

The session will be the first after a weeks-long hiatus, but the reason for Mr Al Halbousi's resignation is unclear.

This is a developing story.