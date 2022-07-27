Turkish consulate attacked in Iraq's Mosul as Baghdad calls for troop withdrawal

The Turkish consulate general in Mosul came under attack early on Wednesday, Ankara's foreign ministry said, as tensions between Iraq and Turkey increased during an emergency UN meeting late on Tuesday.

Officials said mortar rounds had fallen close to the building.

"We condemn this attack...in the strongest terms and expect those responsible to be brought to justice as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said.

The attack on the consulate comes as Turkey said two of its soldiers were killed in a military operation in northern Iraq also on Wednesday.

"We once again reiterate our call to the Iraqi authorities to focus on the fight against terrorism and to put an end to terrorist presence on their territory," the ministry said.

The heated events, follow a meeting by the UN Security Council on Tuesday to discuss a deadly attack by Turkish forces that killed nine civilians, including children in Iraq last week.

For years, Ankara has been conducting attacks and military operations in northern Iraq, part of a four-decade battle against Kurdish militias known as the PKK, who have taken shelter in Iraq’s mountainous north.

"The blood of our martyrs did not remain on the ground, it will not, it will not. We will continue to bury terrorists in the trenches they dug," Turkey's defence ministry said on Twitter.

This operation comes after an artillery barrage on July 20 hit the Iraqi tourist resort of Zakho, a popular destination for Iraqis from across the country, killing nine and injuring more than 30 civilians.

During the UN emergency session, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said his government demands that Turkey withdraw its troops from the country.

He said that Baghdad has proof that Turkish armed forces were responsible for the deadly attack.

Mr Hussein said the government was given “enough information about the activity of Turkish soldiers there”.

The Iraqi minister called for an the adoption of a Security Council resolution demanding that Turkey withdraw what he said were about 4,000 combat soldiers from Iraq, and halt incursions into Iraqi airspace.

Turkey denied that it was behind the attack and blamed fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Ankara and the West .

Ankara said it will continue to pursue the militia fighters and will work with Baghdad to open an investigation into the attack during the session.

Turkey’s deputy UN ambassador, Oncu Keceli, said his country had “made it clear that Turkey is ready to take all the steps to unveil the truth”, emphasising to the council that “our officials at many different levels have given the same message”.

“As we speak, the flags of the PKK terrorist organisation are raised in certain parts of northern Iraq, not the flags of the federal government” or the Kurdish regional government, he said.

Mr Keceli said Turkey has the right to conduct acts of self defence because “Iraq has so far proven to be either unable or unwilling to fight the terrorists".

For his part, Mr Hussein said Baghdad is ready to work with the international community "to ensure that elements of the PKK leave Iraq because this destabilises Iraq” and undermines security in the country.

The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said "Iraq rightfully rejects the notion that it can be treated as an arena for external and regional rivalries ― as an arena where neighbours, and any other actor for that matter, routinely, and with impunity, violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Ms Plasschaert held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi and emphasised “the importance of a transparent and thorough investigation: independent or jointly”.

The United Nations Security Council had its 9100th session and discussed the situation concerning Iraq.

She quoted him as saying it is vital “to put a stop to speculations, denials, misunderstandings and rising tensions”.

The UN official said "all parties to any conflict must take all feasible precautions to avoid harm to civilians at all times, this was clearly not adhered to".