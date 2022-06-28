Two professors killed in shooting at Iraq’s Salahaddin University in Erbil

The dean of the college of law and another engineering professor were shot by a former student

Erbil's historic citadel, in the centre of Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish Region of Iraq.
Amr Mostafa
Jun 28, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Two university professors in the northern Iraqi province of Erbil were killed in an armed attack by a former student on Tuesday, the Erbil governor said.

Kawan Ismail, the dean of the college of law at Salahaddin University in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a shooting by a dismissed student, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told a press conference.

The student attacked the dean and shot him and killed another engineering professor, the governor was quoted by the official Iraqi News Agency as saying.

READ MORE
Nine killed in Iraq tribal violence

Professor Ismail was shot five times, Mr Khoshnaw said, adding that attempts to resuscitate him failed.

He added that the assailant had been a student at Soran University and was dismissed.

“The killer is known and should be arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

Updated: June 28, 2022, 9:43 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL