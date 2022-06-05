Iraqi Kurds say Baghdad has no right to control oil industry

Regional judicial authorities in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region defied on Saturday a ruling by the country’s top court to allow Baghdad to control the its oil and gas industry.

Rights to develop natural resources is one of many issues remaining between the Kurds and the Arab-dominated central government since the 2003, US-led invasion that toppled the Saddam Hussein regime.

Since then, the Kurds have signed dozens of oil and gas deals with foreign companies and countries.

However, Baghdad has maintained that those deals are illegal since it had not approved them. The Kurds argue that the constitution, in which this issue falls into a grey area, allows them to do so without going to the Federal Oil Ministry.

Taq Taq oil field in Erbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region. Reuters

In February, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court raised this bitter dispute to a new level when it issued a ruling that said the Kurdish region's law regulating its oil and gas industry was unconstitutional. The court demanded the region hand over all this industry’s activities to Baghdad.

"The actions of the Kurdistan Regional Government in relation to oil and gas operations are in accordance with the Iraqi constitution of 2005,” the Kurdistan Judicial Council said.

“The provisions of the oil and gas law issued by the parliament of the Kurdistan region in 2007 do not violate those of the Iraqi constitution," it added.

It argues that Article 112 of the constitution mentions only the fields that were operating at that time that the constitution as requiring co-operation between Baghdad and the Kurdish region.

But the fields that started commercial production after that date did not fall under this article, it claims, indicating that all oil and gasfields currently operating in the region started commercial production after August 2005.

A federal oil and gas law intended to clarify articles of the constitution governing this sector was never passed by Iraq's parliament owing to a lack of consensus. The impasse over independent Kurdish export rights has never been resolved, despite a number of short-lived deals over the years.