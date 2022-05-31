Iraq’s parliament discusses bill to release billions in urgent funds

Iraq's parliament is to continue debating a draft bill on Tuesday that allows the caretaker government to unlock billions of dollars to meet the country's urgent spending needs.

Political wrangling over the formation of a new government — more than seven months since Iraq held elections on October 10 — has led to financial chaos, delaying the approval of the federal budget, limiting government spending and affecting businesses.

With the absence of the budget, the government can only spend a 12th of the previous year’s budget amount each month mainly on salaries but not for new projects.

Last year's budget was 130 trillion Iraqi dinars ($89.65 billion), with an estimated deficit of 28.7tn dinars.

The plan originally set aside 27tn Iraqi dinars ($18.5bn), but this is likely to be reduced amid calls from some parties to restrict spending only to essential needs.

The bill calls for the allocation of 8tn Iraqi dinars ($5.5bn) to the Ministry of Trade to buy wheat from local farmers and international suppliers and to keep the government-run food ration programme afloat.

It also sets aside 10tn Iraqi dinars ($6.85bn) for development projects across the country as well as 3tn dinars ($2.05bn) for the Electricity Ministry to buy gas from Iran to supply power to homes.

Farmer Salah Chelab standing in his field in Yousifiyah, Iraq. A bill discussed by parliament calls for the allocation of 8 trillion Iraqi dinars to the Ministry of Trade to buy wheat from local farmers and international suppliers. AP

October's election was the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. It came in response to one of the core demands of a nationwide pro-reform protest movement that erupted in 2019.

Despite emerging a clear winner in the October elections, the Sadrist bloc led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr has failed to form a government.

It won 73 of the 329 seats in parliament and has teamed up with winners among Sunni and Kurdish political parties to form a majority government, excluding Iran-backed parties.

This has come as a setback for the Iran-backed Co-ordination Framework, which had been aiming to form the government.