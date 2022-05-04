Iraqi army gains control of Sinjar after battle with local militia force

The Iraqi army has said it has gained control of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar following a military operation against a Yazidi militia in the town.

“We imposed security and law and opened all roads. There was no damage to civilian facilities, nor to civilians,” said Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al Shamari, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Sinjar, the population of which comes from the Yazidi ethnic minority, is a contested part of northern Iraq that was taken over by ISIS in 2014.

.

Since the town’s liberation from ISIS in November 2015, a series of armed groups with conflicting loyalties have controlled the area.

At least one Iraqi soldier and 12 Yezidi fighters were killed in the recent operation, the Iraqi army said.

Militia control

The town made headlines when ISIS took over much of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and conducted a campaign of genocide against minority groups with a particular focus on the Yazidis. ISIS killed at least 5,000 from the minority, according to the UN, and took Yazidi women into sexual slavery.

As ISIS consolidated control, Turkish-Kurdish separatists of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) managed to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of Yazidi civilians from the area, whom ISIS were killing en masse.

Expand Autoplay Mourners carry the remains of 104 Yazidis killed by ISIS for burial in the northern Iraqi village of Kocho on February 6, 2021. Reuters

The PKK were assisting a Yazidi militia group from Sinjar, formed to fight ISIS, the Sinjar Resistance Units, or YBS.

The Iraqi government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government signed an agreement with UN oversight in October 2020 to remove militias from the town and form a state-sanctioned local defence force. However, since then, militias have remained.

Read more Iraqi soldier killed in clashes with Yazidi fighters

Since ISIS’s removal, Turkish armed forces have fought against PKK fighters and attacked the YBS in Sinjar. This has brought both groups into opposition with the locally powerful Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), who are aligned with Turkey, and the Iraqi government, which has been trying to control armed groups in the area.

“We strongly support the operations of the Iraqi army to extend the state's control over the Sinjar district against the terrorist groups of the intrusive Turkish Kurdistan Worker’s Party, which took the district and its Yazidi residents hostage,” Hoshyar Zebari, a veteran KDP politician, wrote on Twitter.

“The Sinjar Agreement must be implemented to normalise the situation, local administration and the return of the displaced,” he said, referring to the October 2020 agreement.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, who has remained in power amid a stalled government formation process, has tried to push back against Iran-backed militias in the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

The PMF are a collection of militias linked to Iran-backed political parties who are opposed to Mr Al Kadhimi and the KDP.

The US recently wrote in their latest assessment of counter-terror operations in Iraq that some of the Iran-backed groups, who have attacked Kurdish oil infrastructure and are angered by Turkish incursions, are now co-operating with the PKK.

Some PMF groups “continue to co-ordinate with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation, in response to Turkish air and UAV (drone) strikes on PKK positions,” the report said.