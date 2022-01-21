ISIS kills 11 soldiers in eastern Iraq

Militants raid army headquarters in Diyala province

Members of the Iraqi forces and paramilitaries of the Popular Mobilisation Units ride in the back of pickup trucks during an advance against ISIS through Anbar province in 2017. AFP
Mina Aldroubi
Jan 21, 2022

ISIS militants killed 11 Iraqi soldiers in an overnight attack on army headquarters in the eastern province of Diyala, the state news agency said on Friday.

The army's Diyala Operations Command opened an investigation and reinforcements were brought to the site of the attack in Hawi Al Azim district.

"The attack was carried out against members of the First Division in the Al Azim area that lies on the borders between Diyala and Salaheddin governorate," Diyala Governor Muthanna Al Tamimi said in a statement.

The border areas have faced regular terrorist attacks due to lack of security co-ordination between between Diyala and Salaheddin.

Iraq proclaimed victory against ISIS in late 2017 after reclaiming northern and western regions seized by the extremist group in 2014.

A low-level ISIS insurgency, particularly in the north, continues to disrupt efforts to restore stability to Iraq, which is scarred by years of warfare and unrest.

This is a developing story

Updated: January 21st 2022, 8:19 AM
