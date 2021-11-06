Iraqi authorities begin probe into deaths and injuries in Baghdad amid ongoing protests

A probe has been initiated into the deaths and injuries of demonstrators and security forces after clashes in Baghdad on Friday, the Iraqi News Agency reported, citing Iraq's Joint Operations Command.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the formation of a committee for the investigations. The clashes broke out over the results of October's general election.

While the Joint Operations Command statement did not mention the number of deaths and injuries, at least one protester was killed, two security officials said. At least 27 civilians and 98 members of the security were injured, the health ministry was cited by AP as saying.

A leader of the Hezbollah Brigades, one of Hashed Al Shaabi's most powerful factions, put the number of dead at two, AFP reported.

The political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed Al Shaabi paramilitary network saw its share of parliamentary seats decline substantially in the election, which the group's supporters have denounced as “fraud".

The Joint Operations Command statement added that “the negligent will be brought to legal accountability for their negligence and violation of the explicit orders of the commander in chief, which stressed that live bullets should not be fired under any circumstances,” INA reported.

Mr Al Kadhimi also ordered compensation for victims of the clashes and decided to personally supervise the progress of the investigation, INA said.

Police fired tear gas and live ammunition into the air as scores of the protesters threw stones and tried to advance towards Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, the security sources said.

After a brief lull, clashes resumed in the evening near the Green Zone, a source from the Hezbollah Brigades said.

The source also accused security forces of torching protest tents pitched by Hashed Al Shaabi supporters in the area.

As per Al Kadhimi's orders, the investigation committee will include the security of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned umbrella organisation of mostly Shiite militias backed by Iran, INA said.