ISIS militants kill at least 13 policemen during clashes in northern Iraq

Iraqi federal police officers at a checkpoint in the capital Baghdad. Photo: AFP

Several officers died and others were wounded during clashes with ISIS fighters outside the northern city of Kirkuk, police in Iraq said on Sunday.

The authorities did not give more details about casualties, but medical and security officials in Kirkuk told The National on condition of anonymity that at least 13 were killed and five wounded.

The militants attacked a police checkpoint. Three vehicles were damaged.

The clashes, which lasted for two hours, took place in the Al Rashad area south-west of Kirkuk, according to a federal police statement.

Iraqi federal police officers at a checkpoint in Baghdad earlier this year. Clashes with ISIS fighters at a checkpoint left at least 13 officers dead in Kirkuk on Sunday. Photo: AFP

ISIS overran nearly one third of Iraq and Syria from mid-2014 and late 2017.

Nearly four years after Iraqi authorities declared the group's defeat, its fighters are still able to regroup, move and carry out attacks, albeit in remote areas, posing a challenge to Iraqi security forces.

Attacks are still at historic lows, particularly in urban areas where the extremists seek influence.

