France’s Macron tours places of worship in Baghdad and Mosul

French President Emmanuel Macron visited a revered Shiite shrine in the Iraqi capital late on Saturday, one of several stops in his two-day Iraq visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and showing support for the country.

The main reason for Mr Macron's visit to the country, the second in less than a year, was to attend the Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership regional summit.

This was co-organised by Paris and Baghdad to bring together rivals from the region in a bid to ease tensions and boost Iraq.

زار رئيس مجلس الوزراء @MAKadhimi والرئيس الفرنسي @EmmanuelMacron ، في وقت متأخر من مساء السبت، ضريح الإمامين موسى بن جعفر الكاظم، ومحمد بن علي الجواد (عليهما السلام). pic.twitter.com/1imyKmykdI — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) August 28, 2021

Shortly after the summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi accompanied Mr Macron on a visit to the gold-domed shrine of the eighth-century Imam Moussa Al Kadhim shrine in Baghdad’s northern Kadhimiya district.

Thousands of worshippers thronged to get a glimpse of the two leaders, with some approaching to shake hands and pose for selfies at the ornately decorated shrine.

In the shrine’s library, Mr Macron was heard asking curators if France can help in their efforts to preserve ancient books and manuscripts.

Then the French leader flew to Erbil, capital of the northern self-ruled Kurdish region, where he was greeted by the region's President Nechirvan Barzani.

Mosul heritage restoration

On Sunday morning, Mr Macron headed to Mosul, capital of northern Nineveh province. It was formerly the crown jewel in ISIS's self-proclaimed state, after the extremist group's onslaught in Syria and Iraq in mid-2014.

Nearly four years after ISIS was driven out, many parts of the city and surrounding areas are still in ruins, due to lack of funds, political wrangling and corruption, which has delayed reconstruction efforts.

Mr Macron toured Our Lady of the Hour Church, a Catholic church that suffered heavy damage during the rule of ISIS and in military operations to retake the city.

Inside the church, Mr Macron urged Iraq's religious communities to “work together” to rebuild the country, reported AFP.

“We will bring back a [French] consulate and schools,” he pledged, while criticising the pace of reconstruction in Mosul, where ISIS fought its last urban battle, as “too slow".

Mr Macron also made a stop at the site of Al Nuri Mosque.

ISIS destroyed it in June 2017, levelling its famed 12th century minaret, as Iraqi forces closed in on the extremists in Mosul's Old City.

Al Nuri Mosque and its complex, plus Al Tahera and Al Safa’a churches, are being reconstructed through a joint UAE-Unesco project.

The UAE has pledged $50.4 million.

UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi thanked France for the “unwavering and continued support of global cultural heritage, marked by this historic visit to two of Mosul’s historic religious sites that are being revived by the UAE and Unesco".

Revive the spirit of Mosul

Unesco launched its Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative in early 2018. It aims to restore the city’s landmark buildings and heritage sites, while also strengthening the education system through repairing schools.

With a focus on reforming curriculums and supporting local cultural initiatives, the project aims to revive the city’s intellectual life.

Baghdad summit aims for co-operation

The one-day summit in Baghdad was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, as well as top officials from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey.

Ambassadors of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the EU, members of the G20 group, the Gulf Co-operation Council and the Arab League were also present as observers.

The summit yielded no breakthroughs with regards to ongoing conflicts in the region or pending multi-billion-dollar deals between Iraq and a number of regional countries – including a Jordan-Iraq oil pipeline and an ongoing project to connect electricity grids between Iraq and Kuwait.

There were, however, notable side meetings between Iran and several countries, though not Saudi Arabia.

Baghdad has been hosting meetings between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia in recent months but no major progress has yet been achieved.

The summit's final communique did not go into detail on topics discussed, suggesting significant differences among attendees on how to deal with regional crises.

Participants “acknowledged that the region faces common challenges”, and that the countries need “to deal with them on the basis of joint co-operation and mutual interests in accordance with the principles of good neighbourliness, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and respect of national sovereignty”, the communique read.

Iraqi officials hailed the summit as a success in their country’s efforts to reclaim a leading role in the region and to win support for post-war reconstruction efforts.

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

