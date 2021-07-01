Few fond memories of Donald Rumsfeld in Iraq

In April 1969, president Richard Nixon announced the appointment of Donald Rumsfeld, left, as director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. Mr Rumsfeld, the two-time defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate, died on Tuesday. He was 88. AP Photo (Uncredited/AP)

For Iraqis, Donald Rumsfeld’s legacy in the country dates back nearly two decades before the 2003 US-led invasion that he orchestrated to topple Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Rumsfeld's face became familiar to them during the bitter eight-year war between Iraq and Iran in 1980s, when former US president Ronald Reagan’s administration provided Saddam with intelligence, military and economic support.

“He was a man of war and advocate of creating wars for the benefit of weapons manufacturers,” Iraqi political thinker and researcher, Ghalib Al Shahbandar, told The National.

“He was cunning and played a key role in keeping Saddam’s feet in that war in order to prolong it,” Mr Al Shahbadar added.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 In April 1969, president Richard Nixon announced the appointment of Donald Rumsfeld, left, as director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. Mr Rumsfeld, the two-time defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate, died on Tuesday. He was 88. AP Photo (Uncredited/AP)

Many Iraqis commenting on Rumsfeld's death on social media shared a photograph of his meeting with Saddam on December 20, 1983, during his first visit to Iraq.

The photo shows the then-special envoy of the US president smiling as he shakes hands with the Iraqi dictator. The two countries began to restore official ties after that visit.

“Reunited in hell. How fitting,” Twitter user Hassan Hadad commented on a post containing the photo.

“In 1983, Rumsfeld shook hands with Saddam Hussein and twenty years later, he toppled him, opening a door to hell in the Middle East,” another Twitter user, Tamis, wrote.

“The first one [Saddam] destroyed [Iraq] from inside and the latter continued the destruction project.”

Rumsfeld's family announced his death on Wednesday. He was 88.

The statement did not provide additional details but said he “was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico”.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children and seven grandchildren.

As secretary of defence for George W Bush, Rumsfeld oversaw the invasion of Afghanistan and was the main architect of the Iraq war. He was among those who played a major role in selling the false allegation that Saddam was hiding weapons of mass destruction, justifying the war.

He later admitted that he was wrong in claiming that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction, writing in his memoir: “I made a misstatement.”

But for Iraqis, his legacy will always be linked to the disastrous 2003 invasion and the scandal over the torture of Iraqi prisoners by American soldiers at Abu Ghraib prison.

He was criticised for failing to send enough troops to maintain security in Iraq after the toppling of Saddam. One of his most famous comments was “stuff happens”, in response a reporter’s question about the looting and vandalising of the Iraqi National Museum and government offices in the aftermath of the invasion.

Quote “For history, the man [Rumsfeld] was supportive of all Iraqis, especially Shiites, and he was pushing for reforms and building strong institutions in all his meetings,” Senior Shiite politician

“Americans wanted that chaos to engulf Iraq after the invasion in order to bring former Baath party members to surface and to keep Iraqis busy on things other than the presence of the US troops,” Mr Al Shahbandar said.

But for some Iraqi politicians who still feel beholden to the US for overthrowing Saddam, Rumsfeld was a supporter.

“What the Americans did for Iraq in terms of removing the dictator is something that can’t be ignored and is unfair to forget,” a senior Shiite politician told The National.

The politician, who has held several senior positions since 2003 and attended two meetings with Rumsfeld, preferred to speak on condition of anonymity for fear of being accused of having links to Americans amid the current anti-US atmosphere in Iraq, mainly among Shiites.

“For history, the man [Rumsfeld] was supportive of all Iraqis, especially Shiites, and he was pushing for reforms and building strong institutions in all his meetings,” he said.

To him, it is unfair to blame the Americans for all the misery Iraqis have seen since 2003.

“We, mainly the Shiites, should be blamed as well for not being real statesmen — instead, we were busy with settling scores with others,” he said.

Baghdad resident Raheem Mohammed says what hurts him is that “people like Rumsfeld die naturally in their beds and among their family, instead of spending the rest of their lives in prison”.

“How many families lost their loved ones because of his policies in Iraq?” he asked. “What about those who were tortured at the hands of his soldiers in Abu Ghraib and how that changed their lives?”

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

if you go

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m