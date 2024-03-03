Iran executes 'terrorist' accused of working for Israel's Mossad spy agency

Iranian state media reported on Sunday its judiciary had executed a "terrorist" over a drone attack that targeted a defence ministry site in the centre of the country last year.

The person "planned to explode the workshop complex of the Ministry of Defence in Isfahan under guidance of the intelligence officer of Mossad", Israel's spy agency, according to state television.

The person's identity and the date of the execution were not immediately clear.

Iran has several known nuclear research sites in the Isfahan region, including a uranium conversion plant.

The country's sanctions-hit nuclear programme has been the target of sabotage, assassinations of scientists and cyberattacks.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out several covert actions on its soil.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in February 2023 that it had arrested the "main actors" involved in the drone attack on a defence ministry site in Isfahan, home to the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

A satellite image of Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in Isfahan. Planet Labs PBC via AP

The previous month, an anti-aircraft system destroyed a drone, and two others exploded during an attack on a defence ministry facility in the province, officials said at the time.

According to the defence ministry, the night-time attack left no casualties and only caused minor damage.

Authorities did not elaborate on the activities at the site, but IRNA said the strike had targeted "an ammunition manufacturing plant".

Iran has been engaged in a shadow war for years with its arch-enemy Israel.

In August last year Iran claimed to have foiled a "very complex" Mossad-initiated project to "sabotage" its ballistic missile industry.

In January, Iran hanged four members of its Kurdish minority on charges of spying for Israel.

They were convicted of collaborating with Israel on a plan to sabotage an Iranian defence site in Isfahan.

In April 2021, Tehran announced it had started producing 60 per cent enriched uranium at the Natanz site, a day after accusing Israel of an attack there.

Since last October Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas has sent tensions soaring.

Iran has supported Hamas in the war, but denied any direct involvement in its October 7 attack, or in military action launched by allied armed groups in countries from Lebanon to Yemen.