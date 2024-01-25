Large fire at Tehran's Gandhi Hospital

Social media footage shows multistorey building engulfed in flames

A large fire has broken out at the Gandhi Hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Photo: @KavehGhoreishi / X

A large fire has broken out at the Gandhi Hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Photo: @KavehGhoreishi / X

The National author image
The National
Jan 25, 2024
Powered by automated translation

A large fire has broken out at a hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the state-run Irna news agency reported on Thursday.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show the multistorey building engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported at Gandhi Hospital around 7pm local time on Thursday, according to Seyyed Jalal Maleki, spokesman for Tehran's fire department.

Mr Maleki said firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.

The head of Tehran's emergency services told Irna that two ambulance buses, four ambulances and two motorcycle ambulances have been sent to the scene.

Irna did not give any casualties in its initial report.

Updated: January 25, 2024, 5:01 PM
IranTehran
Editor's picks
More from the national