Large fire at Tehran's Gandhi Hospital

A large fire has broken out at a hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the state-run Irna news agency reported on Thursday.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show the multistorey building engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported at Gandhi Hospital around 7pm local time on Thursday, according to Seyyed Jalal Maleki, spokesman for Tehran's fire department.

Mr Maleki said firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.

The head of Tehran's emergency services told Irna that two ambulance buses, four ambulances and two motorcycle ambulances have been sent to the scene.

Irna did not give any casualties in its initial report.