At least seven killed in Pakistani strikes on southern Iran

At least seven people, including several children, were killed in Pakistani drone and missile strikes on Iran on Thursday morning, just two days after Iranian strikes against a separatist militant group on Pakistani soil.

The early morning strikes hit Iran's south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which border Pakistan's Balochistan province where Iran carried out a drone and missile attack on Tuesday night.

State outlet IRNA said explosions were heard on around the city of Saravan.

At least three women and four children were killed in the Pakistani strikes, provincial deputy governor Ali Reza Marhamati told the Associated Press.

Baluch rights groups in Iran posted photos to Telegram of what appeared to be missile shrapnel, and said that multiple strikes had trapped civilians inside their homes.

The Pakistani army confirmed it had conducted drone and missile strikes on “terrorist separatist groups” in Iran and said it was “necessary to respond in kind”, in a post to its Arabic-language X account.

“We note and warn that whoever extends his finger towards us, it will return amputated, and whoever thinks of attacking us will return reprehensible and defeated,” it said.

READ MORE Iranian strikes on three countries: What we know so far

The post also hinted at further action, saying: “Our fingers are on the trigger.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said several people were killed in a series of “highly-co-ordinated and specifically targeted” strikes against “terrorist hideouts” in Sistan and Baluchestan.

The ministry said Pakistan “fully respects” Iran’s sovereignty but hit out at Tehran for a “lack of action” on intelligence shared by Islamabad in recent years.

“The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” it said.

Baluch rights group Haalvsh published footage of destroyed homes and craters surrounded by rubble, reporting women and children were trapped under the debris.

Pakistan slammed the Iranian strikes in its Balochistan province as “completely unacceptable” and warned of “serious consequences.”

Islamabad recalled its envoy from Tehran on Wednesday and blocked the Iranian ambassador, currently on a visit home, from returning to Pakistan.

Iranian news agencies said the “missile and drone” attack targeted the headquarters in Pakistan of Jaish Al Adl, a Baluch militant group.

Mehr news agency described Tuesday's attack as “another decisive step taken by Iran in response to the aggression against the security of our country”.

Baluch separatist groups have carried out a low-level insurgency for more than two decades and have targeted members of the security forces in both Iran and Pakistan.

Iran's strikes in Pakistan came a day after it fired missiles into Syria and Iraq amid growing fears that the Israel's war in Gaza could spark a wider regional conflict.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the ballistic missile strikes on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, targeted a Mossad headquarters, accusations denied by Kurdish officials. The attack killed several civilians, including an 11-month-old baby.

The IRGC also struck ISIS militants in north-west Syria, after the group claimed responsibility for twin bombings near the tomb of Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Suleimani this month.