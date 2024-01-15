Iran fires ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq and Syria

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for ballistic missile attacks in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria on Monday night, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Targets in Erbil are reported to include a base hosting US military personnel and a "Mossad headquarters", while the IRGC said it was aiming for ISIS and other militant groups in Syria, Irna reported.

Two US officials told Reuters that no American bases were affected by missile strikes in Erbil and there were no US casualties.

The claimed attack on the "Mossad headquarters" was retaliation for targeting IRGC leaders, the organisation said.

"This headquarters was responsible for planning and running espionage operations and terrorist activities in the region, mainly our beloved country," it said.

The IRGC also used Shahed 136 drones in the attacks in Iraq and Syria, according to Irna.

The airport in Erbil stopped traffic after explosions were heard above the city, Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The Counter Terrorism Service in Kurdistan said that four civilians were killed and six wounded, some of them in critical condition.

"This is a blatant violation to the Iraqi sovereignty and Kurdistan Region," the service said.

"The Federal Government and the International Community must not remain silent regarding this crime."

Earlier, the Foreign Relations Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, one of two powerful parties in the region, said a "number of civilians" were killed in the attacks.

They included well-known Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, his wife and close family members. It did not give more details.

Irna alleged that Mr Dizayee had "close ties" to Mossad. The news outlet provided no evidence for the claim.

The IRGC said the attacks in the three-province Kurdish region aimed to destroy “spy headquarters” and “anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region”.

Iran said the attacks were “in response to the recent terrorist crimes of the enemies of Islamic Iran, the spy headquarters and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in parts of the region”.

“[ISIS] was targeted in headquarters of militant groups in Idlib in Syria in response to the group’s recent terrorist attacks in Iran", Iranian news agencies said, quoting the IRGC.

Two suicide bombers detonated their explosives as thousands of mourners gathered this month to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Suleimani.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 91 people and nearly 300 others.

Suleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, amid a long-running, low-level conflict between pro-Tehran militias and the US.

American drones fired three missiles at his convoy as it left Baghdad Airport, killing him and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis and several aides.

The US said at the time that Suleimani was planning imminent action against US personnel in Iraq.

The assassination sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between the US and Iran.

There were rocket attacks on Iraqi military bases where US troops are stationed.

Five days after the killing, Iran fired missiles at an airbase in Iraq housing US troops and another near Erbil, injuring several US troops.