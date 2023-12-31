Iran releases Spanish national after more than year in detention

A Spanish tourist who was detained in Iran for more than a year has been released, Iran's embassy in Spain said on Sunday.

Santiago Sanchez Cogedor had entered Iran in October 2022 during what he said was a plan to walk from Spain to the Qatar World Cup in November and December 2022.

“The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen detained in Iran,” the Iranian embassy in Spain posted on X.

“His release comes amid friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law,” the embassy added.

Mr Cogedor's family lost contact with him in October 2022. His last message documenting his trip on Instagram appeared on October 1, when he wrote that he was in a village in northern Iraq and headed for the Iranian border.

A voice mail to his parents later broadcast by a television station said he was in Tehran headed for the port of Bandar Abbas, in the Strait of Hormuz, from where he intended to take a boat for Qatar.

Some days later his parents learnt via the Spanish Foreign Ministry of his arrest, his mother Celia Cogedor told AFP in late October.

Mr Cogedor was thought to be the last Spanish national detained in Iran.

He was detained as Iran was hit by nationwide protests over the death of a young Iranian woman in custody who had been detained for allegedly breaching laws requiring women to cover their heads.

Mahsa Amini became a protest symbol, with demonstrators forming under the banner 'Women, Life, Freedom.'

Tehran has accused the US of fomenting the protests and had announced in September 2022 the detention of nine foreign nationals from several European states including France, Italy and Poland on the alleged grounds they were linked to the protests.

Western countries accuse Iran of detaining foreign nationals to use as bargaining chips for sanctions relief and other goals.

