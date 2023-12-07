Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi visits Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Thursday.

He is meeting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and is expected to discuss topics including economic ties and the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. The state-linked Russia Today news channel broadcast footage of Mr Raisi disembarking from his presidential plane, a Meraj airways A340.

“Consultation on bilateral issues, including economic interactions, as well as dialogue on regional and international issues, especially the issue of Palestine and developments in Gaza, will be the main agenda of the president of our country in this one-day trip,” Iran's Irna news agency reported.

The two leaders last spoke by phone on October 16, when they raised concerns about the war in Gaza, according to Iranian official media.

READ MORE Iran claims delivery of Russian SU-35 fighter jets is imminent

They met in person on the sidelines of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last year.

Russia and Iran are allied on several issues, including support for President Bashar Al Assad in Syria, and have both been subjected to western economic sanctions.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, defence ties between the two countries have strengthened, and Iran has supplied hundreds of drones to the Russian military, as well as artillery ammunition.

The US has said it is concerned by the “burgeoning defence partnership” between the two states.

Both Iran and Russia are members of Opec+, the organisation of oil-producing countries that works to co-ordinate oil production levels.

Iran is also one of six countries that has been invited to join the Brics economic bloc, which was originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are all set to formally join on January 1, 2024.

Diplomatic week for Putin

Mr Raisi's visit comes after Mr Putin's one-day visit to the Gulf.

The Russian president arrived in the UAE on Wednesday on a state visit.

He was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed at an official reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders discussed Gaza, Ukraine, and Cop28. Both stressed the need for a lasting peace in Israel-Palestine based on a two-state solution.

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Russia's Vladimir Putin in Abu Dhabi

Mr Putin then went to Saudi Arabia that evening, where he was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations,” Mr Putin told Prince Mohammed.

“It is very important for all of us to exchange information and assessments with you on what is happening in the region. Our meeting is certainly timely,” the Russian president said.

“The kingdom and Russia are working together to achieve stability in the Middle East,” Prince Mohammed said during a live television broadcast.

Mr Putin also invited the Saudi Crown Prince to visit Moscow.