Iran's IRGC shoot at protesters as demonstrations reignite

Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired live ammunition at protesters in the Kurdish city of Mariwan on Thursday night, as locals defied looming threats of a fresh crackdown ahead of the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

Security forces shot at civilians gathered in Mariwan, human rights groups reported, while demonstrations also took place in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, where most people are on strike ahead of the anniversary of the beginning of the protest movement.

Chilling footage of hordes of security forces gathering across western Iran has circulated widely in recent days, with a heavy security presence on the road to Aichi cemetery in Saqqez, the final resting place of Ms Amini.

READ MORE Kurds in Iran strike as authorities try to move Mahsa Amini's grave

Her death in morality police custody was the catalyst for anti-regime protests that swept across Iran last autumn, when thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against oppression.

Rights groups say about 500 people were killed in the ensuing crackdown and at least 18,000 arrested in the biggest demonstrations against the regime in its five decades of rule.

A 12-year-old boy was severely wounded after being shot in Kermanshah on Thursday night, according to the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, which focuses on Kurdish areas of Iran.

According to the reports received by Hengaw, Hemin Sadeqiani, a 12-year-old Kurdish child from Nowsud, Kermanshah province, has been severely injured by direct fire from the Iranian government forces.

This child has been injured in his shoulder by shootings from Iranian… pic.twitter.com/M996uCxLZ0 — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) September 14, 2023

In Sanandaj, youths chanted anti-regime slogans despite a heavy security presence in the city.

A young woman in the city, who preferred to remain anonymous, told The National she would like to protest but fears for her safety.

“With all the security forces here, I think it's better to not leave the house. We are being watched everywhere.”

Thousands of IRGC members have reportedly been sent to the Kurdish west, where demonstrations began, ahead of expected protests this weekend. Internet access is sporadic, with the connection regularly cut off in times of unrest.

Tehran has focused its efforts on suppressing protesters in Kurdish and Baloch areas of Iran, where anti-regime sentiment has been particularly fierce, although protests have taken place nationwide.

Political prisoners have also joined in commemorations, with some jailed university students going on hunger strike until the anniversary of Ms Amini's death.

In Tehran, one protester told The National he will attend protests despite the prospect of being killed, following the death of a young man calling for protests in Karaj on Wednesday.

“I'm not fearless, but I'm not careless. I'll come outside and join if people protest. But I don't dare start one myself.”