Iran unveils long-range drone based on American MQ-9 Reaper

Iran has built an advanced home-made drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration.

The drone, which has a claimed operational range of 2,000km and can fly for up to 24 hours, was unveiled in a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi asked for a large number of strategic missiles to be given to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force, Tasnim news agency reported.

US officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine, as well as pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, who recently test flew one of the aircraft.

The Mohajer-10 can operate at a claimed altitude of 7,000 metres and has a payload of 300kg, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6 drone.

READ MORE UK investigates claims its universities worked with Iran on drone technology

Iran has denied supplying weapons to Moscow.

On Monday, IRGC officials arrived in Russia to discuss co-operation between Russian and Iranian ground troops, Moscow's TASS news agency said.

The US is reportedly pushing Iran to halt weapon sales to Moscow as part of discussions on a broader unwritten understanding between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions.

Washington also wants Tehran to stop selling spare parts for the drones, the Financial Times reported earlier this month, citing an Iranian official and another person familiar with the talks.

US allies have also called on the UN to investigate drone supplies to Russia.

Iran's Defence Ministry claims the aircraft is capable of staying airborne for 24 hours and having the range to reach its archenemy Israel. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP

The UK, France and Albania joined the US in saying Iran's drone transfers to Moscow violate UN resolutions on the now-tattered nuclear deal.

In June, the White House said Tehran is helping Russia to build a drone factory, releasing satellite images of a site east of Moscow.

Tehran has unveiled several new weapons in recent months.

In early August, the IRGC unveiled new long-range missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, where it has harassed and detained several foreign vessels.

In May, state media said Tehran had successfully tested a ballistic missile with a 2,000km range.