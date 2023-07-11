'Nothing lawful' about Iranian rapper Toomaj Salahi's trial, says German MP

A German MP campaigning on behalf of a popular rapper jailed in Iran has said there was “nothing lawful” about his trial for participating in the anti-regime protests which swept across the country last autumn.

Toomaj Salehi was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Monday, assuaging fears he would be executed for his outspoken criticism of the government.

Authorities' heavy-handed response to the protest movement has left more than 500 demonstrators dead and imprisoned around 20,000 others.

Mr Salehi was convicted of 'enmity against God', a charge that often carries the death penalty, his lawyer confirmed on Monday. The rapper, whose large fan base has lobbied for his release, was held in solitary confinement and tortured while in custody, according to his supporters and relatives in Europe.

"Nothing about this 'trial' was just, lawful or transparent. Everything happened behind closed doors. This alone shows how weak the accusations of the Iranian regime against Toomaj are," Ye-One Rhie, a German MP and supporter of Mr Salehi, told The National.

Quote “Since the death sentence was looming over him, I understand that people are relieved and happy at first. But we have to remind ourselves that Toomaj did nothing wrong. He does not deserve one day in prison. Let alone six years and three months.” Ye-One Rhie, German MP

The rapper, a long-time critic of the government in Tehran, backed the widespread anti-government protesters that erupted last year over the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's religious police.

Tehran has been widely rebuked for its detention and trials of dissidents, often without charge, and its application of the death sentence and lengthy prison terms after closed-door trials.

Family members of Mr Salehi said he was only permitted a thirty-minute meeting with his lawyers during his detention.

"As far as I know he is still suffering from the injuries he sustained when he was tortured. His eye, his hand, his ribs and legs were never treated. Now that he has been released from solitary confinement, I really hope that he will get the treatment he needs," added Ms Rhie.

Iranian authorities have not commented.

Protests broke out on Monday in the north-western city of Mahabad during the funeral of a Kurdish man who was allegedly tortured to death by guards during a two-week detention.

Mourners chanted “Death to Khamenei” as crowds gathered at the funeral of Peyman Galvani, who was arrested in late June for unknown reasons.

Angry protesters are on streets of #Mahabad #Iran. #PeymanGalvani a political prisoner from Mahabad in Orumieh prison was murdered under torture by Islamic Republic forces and interrogators.#MahsaAmini#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/OYqhb8FGla — Sima Sabet | سیما ثابت (@Sima_Sabet) July 10, 2023

Members of his family were prevented from seeing Mr Galvani's body, and were told that he had gone into a coma after a fall, the Kurdish Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights said in a report detailing his alleged torture at a detention centre in Urmia.

Mr Galvani's relatives were granted a single hospital visit, during which they noticed "extensive bruising" to his body, head and face, the organisation said.

Mr Galvani's death was the second to take place at the centre in the space of 24 hours, according to Radio Farda.

While nationwide protests have waned, demonstrations against Tehran have continued, most notably in the southern city of Zahedan, where residents have gathered every Friday to protest against Iran's long-time rulers.

Women also continue to flout the strict dress code imposed by authorities amid the introduction of more stringent hijab laws, including barring women without the hijab from entering universities.