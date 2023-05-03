Iran seizes oil tanker after departure from Dubai port

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran and Washington have confirmed.

Iran's navy seized a foreign oil tanker but provided no further details, according to a report from the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The US Navy's 5th fleet confirmed the seizure, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It is the second time this week Iran has seized an oil tanker near its waters.

The oil tanker left Dubai and was travelling towards Fujairah when a dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft "swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait", US Naval Command said.

It was then "forced to reverse course and head towards Iranian territorial waters" off the coast of Bandar Abbas.

On Thursday, the IRGC seized a Marshall-Islands flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Both incidents have been condemned by the US, which says Iran is threatening regional security.

"Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are unwarranted, irresponsible and a present threat to maritime security and the global economy," Washington repeated on Wednesday.