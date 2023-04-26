Senior Shiite cleric shot dead in Iran

A senior Shiite cleric in Iran was shot and killed on Wednesday in a northern province on the Caspian Sea, authorities said.

Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was shot in Babolsar, in Iran's Mazandaran province, state television reported.

It said police arrested a man.

“Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack … the assailant was also arrested,” Irna news agency reported, citing an official.

Mr Soleimani had been at a bank in the city when another man seized a guard's firearm and began shooting over a personal dispute with an employee, striking and killing the cleric, state TV said.

Soleimani served on the Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel that oversees and appoints Iran's supreme leader.

He was once the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Last April, a suspected terrorist attack in the north-eastern shrine city of Mashhad killed two clerics and injured another.