Female Iranian prisoners call for end to executions

Thirty female political prisoners in Iran — including the daughter of a former president — demanded an end to the execution of protesters in the country on Sunday.

Four people have already been put to death and at least 109 others are facing execution in protest-related cases, says NGO Iran Human Rights. At least 481 people have been killed in the crackdown, it said.

The prisoners said they had been sentenced to a total of 124 years in prison through “unfair and non-transparent procedures”.

They said the combined sentence was “worth a few generations of human life”.

“We, the political and ideological prisoners in the women's ward of Evin Prison, demand an end to the execution of protesters and an end to unjust sentences of prisoners in Iran,” they said in a petition.

“We have come together to say no to execution. We defend people's right to live in justice.”

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in June 2019 and sentenced to five years in prison for undermining national security, is among those who signed the petition. Ms Adelkhah's family has strongly denied the allegations.

They also include former lawmaker Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was given a five-year sentence in January for “collusion against the security of the country”, and Niloufar Bayani, a former representative of the UN Environment Programme in Iran who was handed 10 years in jail in 2020 for “conspiring with America as a hostile government”.

Protesters holds Iran's former flag on the Trocadero Esplanade Trocadero Esplanade during an event to display the slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom. " on the Eiffel Tower, in a show of support to the Iranian people, in the wake of the death of young Iranian woman Masha Amini who died in the country's morality police custody, in Paris, on January 16, 2023. AFP

The movement has spread as far as the US film industry, with movies by and about Iranian women featuring heavily at the Sundance Film Festival at the weekend.

Diaspora filmmakers at the ceremony spoke about the female-led protests and the deadly challenges of censorship and resistance in their home country.

Iran erupted into protests in September, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested after wearing her hijab “inappropriately”.

The protesters “are literally putting themselves on the line … I stand in support with them 100 per cent,” said filmmaker Sierra Urich, director of Joonam, a documentary about a three-generation family of Iranian women living in the US, and The Persian Version a colourful, candid comedy-drama which hops between Iran and New York over several decades. Both films received world premieres on Saturday.

With inputs from AFP