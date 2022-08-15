Kuwait names first ambassador to Iran for six years

Kuwait has sent its first ambassador to Iran since a downgrading of relations more than six years ago, both countries said on Sunday.

Kuwait recalled its ambassador in 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran, with Bahrain following soon after.

Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry said on its website.

Kuwait's foreign ministry confirmed Mr Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran.

The cutting of ties in 2016 came after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh's execution of Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr Al Nimr.

About one third of Kuwait's local population belongs to the Shiite branch of Islam, as do most Iranians.

Despite a lack of diplomatic relations, Saudi Arabia and Iran have held talks hosted by Iraq since April last year in an attempt to mend ties.

The UAE said in July it is working to send an ambassador to Tehran. The president's diplomatic adviser Dr Anwar Gargash said the move would help to stabilise the region.