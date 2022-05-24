Iran building collapse death toll rises to 10

The death toll from a building collapse in the Iranian city of Abadan has reached 10.

Some people are still missing, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 10-storey residential and commercial building partly collapsed on Monday, leaving at least 80 people under the rubble, state TV said.

"After hours of emergency efforts, 30 people trapped under the rubble were extracted alive and taken to hospital to treat their injuries," a deputy governor of the Khuzestan province told IRNA.

The number of people still trapped under the rubble remains unclear.

The cause of the collapse, which occurred during a sandstorm, was not known on Monday.

The owner of the building and the project manager of the construction company that built it were arrested.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Iran, where a combination of corruption in the construction industry and lax health and safety standards make tall structures potentially dangerous.

In 2017, at least 20 people, including firefighters, were killed when a building collapsed in Tehran following a fire at the site.