Iran and world powers to resume nuclear deal talks in November

Iran’s nuclear envoy has said negotiations over a return to the deal that Tehran and world powers signed in 2015 would resume next month after a six-month hiatus.

The accord with China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and US, gave Iran sanctions relief in return for limitations to its nuclear programme.

In 2018 then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran has repeatedly breach the terms of the accord.

Ali Bagheri Kani said he had “a very serious and constructive dialogue” with EU official Enrique Mora, who was convening the talks before they stalled, “on the essential elements for successful negotiations”.

“We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. The exact date will be announced in the course of the next week,” he said after meeting Mr Mora in Brussels.

The Vienna talks have been on hold since the Iranian presidential election in June.

Iran has said it wants the negotiations to resume but that Washington must first lift its sanctions. US President Joe Biden has signalled his willingness to return to the 2015 deal but only if Iran stops breaching some of the conditions.

Tehran had come under pressure from other signatories to recommence the talks and was warned that time was running out.