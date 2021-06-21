Iran's incoming president Ebrahim Raisi says he won't meet Joe Biden

Iran's new president expected to keep current JCPOA negotiation team in place

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gave his first press conference after winning the presidential election on Monday. EPA
Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said he will not meet US President Joe Biden, but called for a full return to the 2015 nuclear deal in his first comments since winning a landslide election.

The US, under Donald Trump, left the deal in 2018 and both nations have undertaken weeks of indirect talks to attempt to find a way back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

But Iran's foreign policy will be wider than just the deal, Mr Raisi said.

"Our foreign policy will not be limited to the nuclear deal," he said in Tehran on Monday. "We will have interaction with the world."

"We will not tie the Iranian people's interests to the nuclear deal."

He added that he would support the current talks but would not have "negotiations just for the sake of negotiations."

When asked about meeting Mr Biden in future, Mr Raisi simply said: “No.”

Although he has expressed anti-west sentiment throughout his career, Mr Raisi has shifted his rhetoric over the past month.

Iran's negotiations with the US and Europe have been approved by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, meaning Iran is unlikely to depart from them under Mr Raisi.

The president-elect also said he would keep his predecessor's negotiation team, although his own people are following the developments closely.

Mr Raisi was also asked about his human rights record and the sanctions that have been imposed on him by the United States.

"I defended human rights as a prosecutor," he said. "As a president, I’m also obliged to defend human rights."

Published: June 21, 2021 02:46 PM

