Huge oil refinery fire in Iran contained with no casualties reported

A huge fire at an oil refinery near Iran's capital was contained on Thursday after raging for two days.
There were no casualties and firefighters extinguished the flames, state media reported
Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that "firefighters finally prevented the spread of flames [from the burning storage tank] to other adjacent tanks..
All operations were suspended at the Tondguyan refinery as firefighters tried to contain the blaze, said Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
A spokesman for the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company told state TV that a storage tank with 20,000 barrels of petrol caught fire.
“A leak at a liquid gas pipeline at the facility sparked the fire,” Mansour Darajati, the head of Tehran's crisis management organisation, told state TV.
Mr Darajati said that the fire had begun about 7:30pm and state television reported that 18 oil reservoirs had caught fire.
The Tehran Oil Refining Company, which runs the refinery and is a subsidiary of the state-run National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, ruled out sabotage as a cause, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.
Ten ambulances were sent out, a spokesman for Iran's emergency department told Isna. Hospitals in the area were also on standby.
Smoke rises at an oil refinery in Tehran, Iran.
Mr Zanganeh said that the production at the refinery, which has a daily refining capacity of 220,000 barrels of oil, was not affected and there were no fuel shortages as a result of the damage.
Temperatures in the Iranian capital reached nearly 40°C on Wednesday. Summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.
Industrial accidents are also common in Iran.
On May 23, nine people were injured in a blast at a plant producing explosive materials in central Iran, local media reported, while three days later, a pipeline explosion at a petrochemical complex near Iran's Gulf coast left one dead.
The blaze came the same day a fire broke out on the largest ship in the Iranian navy, which later sank in the Gulf of Oman.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic
John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21
- Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish
- Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill
- Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs
- Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast
- Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain
- Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling
- Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles
- Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding
Champions League quarter-final, first leg
Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)
Match on BeIN Sports
2070km to run
38 days
273,600 calories consumed
28kg of fruit
40kg of vegetables
45 pairs of running shoes
1 yoga matt
1 oxygen chamber
October 13-14 KartZone (complimentary trials)
December 14-16 The Gulf 12 Hours Endurance race
March 5 Yas Marina Circuit Karting Enduro event
March 8-9 UAE Rotax Max Challenge
