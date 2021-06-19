Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran's presidential election in a landslide​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Hardline cleric and head of Iran’s judiciary Ebrahimi Raisi is due to become the country’s next president after a landslide win in the election held on Friday.
Mr Raisi had received 17.8 million votes with 90 per cent of 28.6 million votes cast counted, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
Among the three other candidates, Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, received 3.3m votes, followed by former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati with 2.4m and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, first deputy speaker of the Iranian Parliament, with 1m.
Mr Raisi was the favourite going into election day with 63.7 per cent support, according to surveys, and had the support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the backing of the powerful Guardian Council.
The turnout among the electorate of 59.3 million was a historic low, falling below 50 per cent for the first time since Iran became an Islamic republic in 1979. Many Iranians sat out the election in protest against the narrow field and the seemingly predetermined outcome.
Mr Raisi is expected to usher in hard-line policies that will close Iran and Iranians off from the world.
He has come down hard on thawing relations with the western world and on the more open social policies of reformist and moderate politicians like the outgoing President Hassan Rouhani.
Mr Raisi will be the first serving Iranian president to be sanctioned by the US government even before entering office. He was sanctioned for his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, as well as for his time as the head of Iran’s internationally criticised judiciary body.