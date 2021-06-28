Gazans breathe sigh of relief as fuel deliveries resume

Gaza’s sole power plant is expected to fire up its third generator on Monday after Israel allowed the first shipments of fuel to enter the enclave since an 11-day war broke out in May.

Seventeen trucks of fuel, funded by Qatar, crossed through the Karem Shalom crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

“The entry of fuel to Gaza will support the capacity of the power plant with additional 20 – 25 megawatts,” said Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for Gaza’s main power distribution company.

Before the fuel arrived, Gaza’s two million people were receiving around six hours of electricity at a time, followed by eight hours of power cut.

Mr Thabet said the fuel delivery will allow the Gaza Power Generating Company to deliver around eight hours of electricity followed by eight hours of power cut.

He said Gaza needs around 500 megawatts of electricity for 24 hours of electricity, but Gaza currently receives only 300 megawatts of electricity.

To make up for the shortfall, Gazan homes and businesses rely on generators.

Since 2007, Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli blockade that deprived its population of many vital commodities, including fuel. On May 10, as the deadly conflict between militants in Gaza and Israel began, Israel banned all non-food commodities entering the enclave.

The severe power and fuel shortage has reached a critical point in Gaza, endangering essential services including health care, wastewater treatment and water provision.

“The three water treatment plants in the Gaza Strip are running at 40 – 50 per cent of their capacity because the shortage of power. And instead of providing services to half a million people, we are only able to give service to 150,000,” Munzer Shublak, the head of coastal municipalities water utilities, told The National.

Mr Shublak added that the electricity shortages created issues for treating water safely and said plants had to close for four full days after the bombardment. This meant wastewater flowed directly into the sea.

“Any increasing for the electricity will improve the work of wastewater treatment plant, and give people of Gaza the chance to swim in the sea safely,” he said.

“To provide people with water daily I need around 16 hours of electricity” Mr Shublak said. “Now with the eight hours from the power plant added to four hours from generators we can provide water for people day after day”.

The shortage of electricity also impacted healthcare.

Bassam Al Hamadeen, general manager of engineering and maintenance at health ministry in Gaza said essential diagnostic tools like CAT scans and MRI machines could not be used.

“Shortage of power forced us to not work at full capacity and provide our services especially the morning shift, also sometimes the medical crew worked according to the electricity hours, which leads to instability in work shifts, and affects the quality of service,” MrAl Hamadeen added.

Mr Al Hamadeen said maintenance crews must be present at hospitals around the clock to maintain the generators, because any drop in power will impact patients.

The fuel delivery “will guarantee the work of hospitals for longer hours, that leads to stable the work and services of the hospitals,” he said.

Mamdouh Abu Hassira, who owns a restaurant on Gaza's beachfront, estimated that being able to rely on state electricity instead of generators would save 200 ILS (70 $) per day.

“I used to freeze some seasonal fruits for juice, but with the continued electricity cuts those fruits spoil because I can’t power the freezer from the generator” Mr Abu Hassira said.

“Electricity file is considered as a sensitive file because it is connecting to the daily life of Gaza citizen also it affected on the health and industrial sectors in Gaza”. Sharhabeel Al Ghareeb an analysis told the national

“To prevent fuel entering Gaza for electricity, is one of the Israeli methods to pressure [Hamas]. They used to follow this method for a long time, to prove that the Israeli policy is the same even with the differences of Israeli leaders,” political analyst Sharhabeel Al Ghareeb told The National.

“Israel may be trying to influence Palestinian public opinion to not accept Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, but those attempts didn’t improve its success”. Mr Ghareeb added