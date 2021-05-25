Egypt’s President El Sisi meets Qatar’s foreign minister in Cairo

The Egyptian President on Tuesday met Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Cairo in the highest level of contact between the two Arab nations in almost a decade.

Egypt in 2017 joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in severing ties with Qatar, including the closure of their air space to Qatari planes.

The four Arab allies normalised relations with Qatar in January this year as part of a reconciliation announced during a summit of the GCC held in Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian presidency said Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed bilateral and regional issues with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Sheikh Mohammed delivered an invitation from Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim, for Mr El Sisi to visit Doha. No date has been set.

Relations between Qatar and Egypt began to deteriorate in 2013 when Egypt’s military, then led by Mr El Sisi, removed from power president Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was backed by Doha, amid massive street protests against his rule.

