Brazilian man suspected of harassment in Egypt is detained

Egyptian prosecutors detained a Brazilian tourist on Tuesday after he posted a video on social media in which he swore at a souvenir seller in Giza.
The incident took place at a papyrus shop the accused man’s tour group was visiting.
When the saleswoman showed the man items for sale, he used sexual profanity in Portuguese, filming the interaction.
The video and subsequent legal action by Egypt's security forces quickly became the subject of interest on social media.
The suspect, identified as Brazilian doctor Victor Sorrentino, has about a million followers on Instagram and regularly makes posts about his life and work.
But his followers were not impressed with the video and Dr Sorrentino deleted it, travelling back to the shop the next day to apologise to the victim.
He filmed the apology and uploaded it to his social media pages, but it failed to ease his followers’ outrage.
Dr Sorrentino's Instagram account was later made private.
The saleswoman was very upset when she was told by security forces what the man had said to her and insisted on pressing charges despite the man's apology, prosecutors said.
The man will be detained for four days while police investigate the incident, which occurred on May 24.
Prosecution recruited a Portuguese translator, who confirmed the man’s language towards the woman was of a sexual nature, “thus violating the family principles and values of Egyptian society, and violating the sanctity of the victim’s private life", it said.
The arrest surprised many Egyptians, who thought the man would walk free because he is a tourist.
Others said the government was not always lenient with tourists, as shown by legal action against those who illegally climb the pyramids.
"I was surprised when the man was arrested, to be honest. He is a tourist," Zeina Amr, the founder of "Catcalls of Cairo", told The National.
That the victim did not report the incident to the police prompted some to question the motives behind the tourist's detention, with some suggesting it was designed to boost the country's image.
“The government is keen on making Egypt look like a country that protects women,” Ms Amr said. “I would be very surprised if he will be significantly reprimanded.”
Review: Tomb Raider
Dir: Roar Uthaug
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins
two stars
- set out well ahead of time
- make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines
- enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on
- don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers
Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani
Rating: 3.5 stars
2013: South Korea 0-2 Brazil
2002: South Korea 2-3 Brazil
1999: South Korea 1-0 Brazil
1997: South Korea 1-2 Brazil
1995: South Korea 0-1 Brazil
Note: All friendlies
The Intruder
Director: Deon Taylor
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good
One star
Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions
School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira
Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
Dream City: San Francisco
Hometown: Dubai
City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala
Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.
Name: Brendalle Belaza
From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines
Arrived in the UAE: 2007
Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus
Favourite photography style: Street photography
Favourite book: Harry Potter
Results
UAE beat Nigeria by five wickets
Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs
Friday fixtures
10am, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – Ireland v Jersey
7.30pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Canada v Oman
Company name: Farmin
Date started: March 2019
Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: AgriTech
Initial investment: None to date
Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs
Pools
A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors
B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy
C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy
D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts
Recent winners
2018 – Dubai College
2017 – British School Al Khubairat
2016 – Dubai English Speaking School
2015 – Al Ain Amblers
2014 – Dubai College
Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East.
Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go.
As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy.
A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield.
Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Director: Ron Howard
2/5
Europa League final
Marseille 0
Atletico Madrid 3
Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')
